Delaware plans to raise the renewable energy standards in the next fourteen years

Wind, solar, and other clean energy sources will form a more significant portion of Delaware’s energy resources in the coming years. The Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards Act outlines that energy developers must ensure that a quarter of the power they supply comes from renewables in the next five years.

The industry is yet to achieve this milestone, although it has shown signs of approaching it with the recent developments. Gov. John Carney explained that these projects and regulations would ensure the flourishing of the current and future generations in an equitable ecosystem. Moreover, the achievements of such goals in the shortest time will create avenues for the exploration of new energy objectives.

Carney reiterated that the suitable alternative to mitigate climate change concerns is focusing on the energy industry, which has been a primary target in this mission. He added that Delaware is the lowest state in the country, and mitigating such a problem could ensemble what the neighboring states can emulate. Additionally, switching to renewable energy sources will recuperate and stabilize the economy, which was affected by the pandemic.

The new measures would involve the scale-up of solar energy from the slated 3.5% to 10% in ten years. State Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown, who is championing the bill, enumerated that it would be crucial for the current generation to focus its objectives on resolving climate change problems to prevent future indignation for the problems they could have efficiently mitigated. The leadership has the chance to upgrade its renewable energy platform and suppress the carbon footprint, inspire more innovations, create employment opportunities, and ready the sector for clean and cheap energy.

Sierra Club‘s chief executive Sherri Evans-Stanton explained that this trend is a force to reckon with, hoping that the other organizations and utilities in Delaware can join in the move. However, she exclaimed over Delaware’s transition to clean energy, seeing that most of the noticeable states have already switched to renewables by 50%.

The essential objective for Delaware, according to Sherri, is achieving this target by the end of the decade. Although solar and wind energy are the most preferred options, other renewable energy sources like biomass and nuclear energy can alternate with them. The developers in these sectors perform their end of the deal effectively. The new measure became active after the General Assembly’s approval and awaited the implementation taskforce, which will monitor its adherence.