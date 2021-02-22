Edmunds Tested: Electric car range and consumption

There have been several tests going through, especially in regards to electric vehicles. In recent times, there have been an EPA official range and consumption results. However, Edmunds recently took up the same tests. This piece will analyze the two works. Check it out!

What is the EPA estimate for the range of electric vehicles and consumption? This former factor refers to the number of miles an electric vehicle can travel regarding both city and highway driving before the next recharge. The methodology you put into use is having a full battery and leaving your car overnight. What follows the next day is a vehicle drive on a dynamometer. It acts like a treadmill. The movement involves maneuvering various highways and city routes until the depletion of the charge.

You then multiply the total distance with the correction factor, which EPA determines after many considerations. The measurements will estimate what drivers can meet in the real world. For the estimation consumption testing, it measures the amount of fuel burning for every mile. It gives a value to the amount of energy a car needs to move 100 miles. EPA testing also involves studying the discharge time for a battery, recharging energy, and the distance involved for every cycle. However, the process is lab-based which may not only reflect the real-world situation. And that is where the Edmunds car range testing comes to the rescue.

What is Edmunds’s testing on range and consumption? In this style, Edmunds starts the process with a full charge battery. It also combines both highway and city roads. However, it doesn’t entirely deplete the battery and focus more on city roads. It involves the distance traveled and the remaining charge to get the range in percentage.

For consumption, it follows the same procedure. With a battery with a low charge, it is then charged back to its total capacity. The power and the time taken to recharge the battery are measured. Later, the calculations are based on the energy, time, and distance the car traveled. For the Edmunds test, experts include the charging losses.

What is the difference between the two tests? The two tests may often have a close approximation, but they are not similar. Edmunds testing tends to focus more on the city road issue, while EPA is a bit lab-based. Edmunds tent focuses more on city drives when it comes to the roads, but it still blends the two. For methodology, the EPA uses default settings, so some things are not accounted for during testing.

Which testing is more accurate? Unfortunately, in this case, none of the testings’ is superior to the other. The two tests tend to focus on different settings. However, they both work hard to give consumers figures on what to expect.