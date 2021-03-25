Nidec becomes the dealer of Motors for Foxconn’s Electric Vehicle Enterprise

Nidec Corp. and Foxconn Technology Group’s automobile branch unleashed their new deal on supplying electric powertrains like motor, driveshaft, and gears. The two companies are newly launched newcomers in the electric vehicle market. Nidec and Foxtron Vehicle Technologies have agreed in a memorandum collaboration and plan on displaying the first results of their deal in the fourth quarter.

Foxtrot was founded in 2020 as a venture between the Yulon Group based in Taiwan and Foxconn, the largest assembler of iPhones in the world. The autonomous vehicle project belonging to Apple Inc. has begun showing notable progress as Foxconn has seen as a leading contender for the Apple vehicle venture. The Kyoto-based company, Nidec, has shifted its venture of manufacturing vehicles to supplying electric vehicle makers. It has been on the market; Nidec is well conversant with making hard-disk drives, consumer appliances, and industrial machines.

In October, Foxconn revealed an open and customizable electric vehicle software and a hardware program called MIH. Currently, the firm has started to welcome other companies to make their contributions on hardware, software, and parts of electric vehicles to the stand. The first most electric vehicles made under that platform would be released before the end of this year.

Foxconn is yet to approve the hardware for the MIH platform in underway approval. When Foxtron and Nidec’s manufacturing technology are brought together, they would build a strong performance and even open the MIH stand development. Besides, the company plans on increasing its competing abilities and developing competent products. Nidec is the leading supplier in the electric vehicle industry, and it is working hard to reach the international level in the auto market.

The automaker is assuring that its anticipations of becoming the leading supplier of hard-disk drives by 85 percent can also help it become the leading supplier of EV motors globally. The company has assured to spend almost $10 billion in grabbing market shares of 40 to 50 percent by 2025. Foxtrot, a Taiwanese-based company, is currently working on passenger and commercial motors. It would reveal other details later during an MIH Meeting.