GE Renewable Energy signs a deal to supply onshore turbines to Invenergy for three projects

General Electric (GE) Renewable Energy will supply onshore wind turbines to Invenergy for the latter’s North Central Wind Energy Facilities in Oklahoma. This deal is the second contract between GE and the US-based energy generation company. North Central Wind Energy Facilities comprises three wind farms, one of which will be the largest onshore wind farm in the United States. These projects are Transverse, Maverick, and Sundance Wind Energy Centers. Together these wind farms will have 1485 megawatts (MW) and will be the property of American Electric Power (AEP).

The contract dictates GE to deliver four hundred and ninety-two of its 2.X-127s turbines and thirty-nine of its 2.X-116 turbines, which will come with different nameplates and hub heights. “It is critical that Invenergy works with trusted partners as we develop and build the North Central Wind Energy Facilities, including Transverse, the largest wind farm in the country, and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jim Shield, Executive vice president at Invenergy and chief commercial officer.

“Invenergy is proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with GE to deliver the benefits these projects will bring to AEP and the nation,” added Shield. The Transverse farm received a financial boost from GE Energy Financial Services (GE EFS) during the construction stage. The renewable energy giant has a long-standing relationship with Invenergy and has pledged to provide creative structuring to enable a seamless build transfer opportunity. This project will be up and running by 2022.

The Maverick and Sundance projects are slated to be complete by the end of this year. GE Renewable energy has an impressive portfolio to its name regarding green energy. This collaboration will be its second onshore wind project and will tip over its capacity to over 1gigawatt (GW) capacity in the western hemisphere.

“GE Renewable Energy is delighted to be part of this exciting endeavor, which is the largest combined onshore wind project in GE’s history,” said Tim White, the head of GE Renewable Energy Onshore Americas. “We have a long partnership with Invenergy and AEP and look forward to working closely with them to help bring a significant amount of affordable, sustainable energy to the region,” added White.

The Chicago-based energy producer builds, operates, and sells power generation and storage projects to energy suppliers in the country. Recently, Invenergy sold a 109-turbines farm, Deuel Harvest Wind Farm, to American wholesale energy provider Southern Power. GE Renewable Energy also supplied the turbines for this project.