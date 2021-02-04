GM targets for 2034 and 2040 are making only electric vehicles and being carbon neutral, respectively

As the world moves towards zero emissions, global automakers are doing the necessary to be relevant in the coming era. One good example is General Motors (GM), which also has a plan to transition to clean energy. One notable target is doing away with fossil fuel-powered vehicles and instead sell strictly zero-emission cars by 2035. At the same time, the company also has another target of 2040 when it intends to be entirely carbon neutral. It comes when President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to reduce carbon emission in the U.S., mostly emanating from transport.

GM seems to be having the most aggressive schedule for complete transition out of all the auto giants. Even the likes of Volkswagen and Ford come second after GM in terms of timetables. One particular coalition, the independent Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), has played a significant role in the same. It is important to note that the alliance comprises the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), World Resources Institute (WRI), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and CDP. These organizations are working together to ensure that the global temperature rise is at most 1.5 degrees Celsius.

SBTi is working closely with businesses to reduce their carbon input by changing their operational method so that its total can be zero come 2050. It puts to the disposal of an interested company a team of experts. Based on what the firm intends to achieve by the end of the day, the teams help it plan and evaluate its efforts. The bottom line is that it is changing how companies have been dealing with this climate change issue. It will no longer be about planting trees, and neither will it be about purchasing carbon offset credits. On the contrary, it will be about changing the products and processes to those that don’t emit much carbon emissions, if not none.

The GM’s products are about to change since zero-emissions propulsion will soon replace the internal combustion engines. By 2025, it wants to have released at least 30 models of electric vehicles. One would say that it is on the right track. After all, it has several releases scheduled for this year, including the Brightdrop EV600 cargo van, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, and GMC Hummer EV.

If things go as planned, GM will also have not less than four plants in Northern America, producing electric vehicles. They are Ingersoll, Ont., Spring Hill, Orion, Mich., and Detroit-Hamtramck. By 2035, GM also wants its emissions output to be zero.